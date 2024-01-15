Exploring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy through the AFRO's archives

BALTIMORE — The nation celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy the third Monday of January for MLK Day.

AFRO News has a rich collection of archives from Dr. King.

The AFRO is one of the oldest Black newspapers in the country.

They have photos and articles of Dr. King from the 1950's and the 1960's.

There are photos of Dr. King smiling, with his family.

There is even a photograph of Dr. King after he was stabbed in 1958.

WMAR-2 News spoke to Deyane Moses, a curator for Afro Charities, a non profit partner to the AFRO.

We also spoke to Alexis Taylor, the managing editor for AFRO news.

They both walked us through the history of MLK covered by the AFRO.