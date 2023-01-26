Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Experts from AAA Mid-Atlantic encourage drivers to prepare for the snow

Spring should be warmer than normal for most, NOAA says
Copyright Getty Images
Spencer Platt
<p>NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 21: A car drives through the snow on March 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. New York City and much of New England has experienced four winter storms in recent weeks that have resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights, downed power lines and closed schools and businesses. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)</p>
Spring should be warmer than normal for most, NOAA says
Posted at 3:25 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 03:25:24-05

BALTIMORE — This week, Marylanders saw a few flurries, currently, not much snow is expected to hit central Maryland, but AAA still wants drivers to be prepared.

Experts say last winter they got over a hundred thousand emergency calls from drivers in Maryland, and that showed them many people don't know the do’s and don'ts when it comes to they're vehicle during the winter.

AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say first and foremost, people should check they're tire tread.

Low temperatures often mean low tire pressure, and without good tires many people will get stranded.

Another important tip. Drivers should check their car batteries. Mechanical experts say, cold temperatures put severe stress on car batteries, which can cause a lot of damage to vehicles if the proper action isn’t taken.

"The other thing we really suggest is to make sure that you have a winter emergency kit in your car.. I can't overstate the importance of that. You really want to have one in your vehicle all the time but particularly during the cold winter months that should include extra blankets, a charger for your telephone, extra food snacks and water should you become stranded. Ragina Ali, Spokes Person for AAA mid-atlantic.

Experts also say changing your windshield wipers to winter windshield wipers can be a big help when dealing with snow. Click here for a full winter checklist for your car.

View more driving tips here:

https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.