Experience Element, DJ Flow opens new bistro & lounge

BALTIMORE — If you’ve stepped into an event hosted by DJ Flow, then you have an idea of the energy he’s bringing with Element, his brand-new bistro and lounge.

“I wanted to be able to be a part of this new renaissance when Baltimore makes it big. Baltimore is one of the most creative places I've ever been in my life. We have so many different pockets and so many different types of people here, and I just don't think it's shined enough,” said Dwight Flowers (DJ Flow), owner of Element Bistro & Lounge.

Flow has hit stages from DC, NY to Finland, while also DJing for rapper Meek Mill.

“It’s a surreal feeling, but I would be lying to you if I said I didn't envision all of this from before. I'm a heavy believer in God and he puts visions in our minds, and I've seen this 1000 times, so I'm just walking into my purpose,” said Flow.

But it’s not all about the music, it’s about the moves he’s making in Baltimore.

“I have a theory that for a city that made me and allowed me to chase my dreams, I want to put bricks back. So, I don't want it to be a situation where I’m just taking, taking, taking. Baltimore has allowed me to achieve every dream I’ve ever wanted, from being on radio to touring,” said Flow.

Even though he’s not a native to Baltimore, he’s made it his home.

“It’s important for me to want to invest my time, money, and resources into the youth and anyone older than me. I just want us to win,” said ” said Flow.

He’s hosted school resource fairs, rented out a movie theater for kids and founded S.M.O.O.T.H.—Strong Men Overcoming Obstacles Through Hard Work. The male mentoring organization is at Coppin State University, Temple University and his alma mater, Morgan State University, where he got his start DJing.

“We’re trying to create our own ecosystem of young Black men who just help each other matriculate through college, ultimately being prepared for the real world. I want to be the new Black Boy Scouts,” said Flow.

Flow is hoping to use this space for community events, including nonprofits looking to hold fundraisers.

“This is not the place for the bougie. This is the place for the collabs. So, if you're interested in collabing, we’re the place for you,” said Flow.

Well, sometimes maybe a little bougie. It’s a three-floor building, with every level offering a different vibe.

“Our first floor is the bistro, restaurant portion; the second floor is the lounge; the third floor is a speakeasy, and we have an outdoor patio,” said Flow.

The lounge at 1818 Maryland Avenue in Baltimore celebrates their grand opening this weekend.