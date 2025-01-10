Excitement in the air as countdown to the playoffs begins for the Ravens Flock

BALTIMORE — The energy in Baltimore is palpable as the countdown to the playoffs intensifies, with the Baltimore Ravens set to clash against their long-time rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s not just the anticipation of the game that has fans excited; it’s the sense of community and connection that permeates through the city.

Today, the Ravens Pop-Up Shop was a hive of activity, filled with fans uniting in their love for the team and preparing for game day just days away.

"Hopefully the weather warms up a little bit, and we come out strong, and we put a few touchdowns up on the scoreboard real quick," remarked an enthusiastic fan, echoing the sentiments of many eager supporters.

As the team gears up for the high-stakes match up against the Steelers, the atmosphere remains charged. One fan, Myron Alston of the Maryland Stadium Authority, shared his thoughts on the rivalry.

"Ha, I don’t feel them at all. It’s a Baltimore Ravens thing; we bleed purple, so we don’t feel them at all." His passionate declaration is a testament to the pride that Ravens fans carry.

Beyond the thrilling match up, Alston emphasized the vibrant energy that fills the streets of Baltimore as game day approaches. "It’s just the momentum; you feel it. Ain’t nobody here but you feel it," he observed while walking through M&T Bank Stadium, a place that has become synonymous with camaraderie and celebration.

Alston, who has been a part of the Ravens community for nearly four years, described the atmosphere at work as akin to being part of a large family.

"With our fans and, I would say, our employees, it’s nothing but a family. Everything feels like home, like you’re in your living room once you pop into the stadium," he stated with a smile.

Wearing his team gear proudly, on top of his uniform, Alston noted the profound impact the Ravens community has had on him personally. "You become a different person, I would say a better person most of the time," he reflected.

As for the impending game, Alston is brimming with confidence. "Lamar, we going to get that MVP, and we looking good, real good—that’s how I’m feeling," he exclaimed, looking ahead with optimism.

For those looking to soak up more of the Ravens spirit, be sure to tune in to WMAR 2 News for a special Ravens pre-game show featuring Randall Newsome. Catch all the excitement this Saturday at 7 PM.

As the community rallies together in support of their team, it’s clear that the true excitement lies not just in the game, but in the shared experience and love for the Ravens that binds the city.