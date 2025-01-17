Excitement builds as Baltimore Ravens host first Pop-Up Ice Festival ahead of Divisional Round

BALTIMORE — As the Baltimore Ravens gear up for a thrilling playoff weekend, fans gathered at M&T Bank Stadium for the first-ever Ravens Pop-Up Ice Festival, celebrating the team's momentum with an array of winter-themed activities.

The festive event kicked off on Friday evening, transforming the stadium’s plaza into a winter wonderland. Attendees enjoyed ice sculpting demonstrations, iced cornhole, and iced golf, creating an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie among fans.

Among the standout attractions were the popular iced drinks and the chance to show team spirit with iced jerseys. Nate Carper, a devoted Ravens fan, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s really cold but it’s fun! We’ve got ice drinks, fun activities, and carvings—this is really a great time for the whole family.”

Adding to the winter vibe, artificial snow fell during the festivities. Organizers aimed to create a unique experience that reflects the chilly playoff conditions the Ravens will face against the Buffalo Bills.

“We knew playoff weather is cold, so we thought we’d lean in and give fans a reason to get together and get excited for this weekend,” said Josh Lukin, Senior Director of Brand Strategy and Advertising for the Ravens.

Fans expressed their anticipation for the big game, with Yvonne Jones exclaiming, “We are pumped for Sunday! Superbowl here we come!” Decker Davido also pumped for the game said,. “They’re a strong football team, and they’re going to beat Buffalo.”

Karson Awkward, another excited fan, chimed in, “I’m happy because we got Josh Allen, but really, it’s MV3 Lamar!” showcasing the unity and passion among Ravens supporters as they rally behind their team.

The Ravens Pop-Up Ice Festival will continue throughout the weekend, leading up to the highly anticipated playoff game.

Fans who missed the festivities are encouraged to attend the events scheduled before the game. For more information on the festival and upcoming events, fans can visit theRavens' official website.