Evolving Beauty Makeover Studio: empowering cancer survivors through care and support

Evolving Beauty Makeover Studio in Owings Mills, Baltimore County, is not your typical salon.

Dedicated to serving a clientele impacted by cancer, the studio provides a supportive and uplifting environment for individuals undergoing the challenges of cancer treatment.

Owner Toccarra Myers established the studio with a deeply personal connection to cancer, having lost her grandmother to breast cancer and witnessed her aunt's triumph over the disease.

In honor of her grandmother's memory, Myers also founded the Magnolia Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists clients who are unable to afford the salon's services.

The studio offers a range of specialized services, including cranial prostheses, custom wigs, makeup, and more, tailored to meet the unique needs of cancer patients.

Working closely with healthcare providers, Evolving Beauty Makeover Studio ensures that clients receive the individualized care and attention they deserve.

One of the studio's regular clients, Ruth Travis, a breast cancer survivor, speaks highly of the supportive atmosphere at the salon.

Travis emphasizes the importance of feeling good on the inside, particularly when facing the challenges of cancer.

She notes that the studio exudes a sense of love, comfort, and joy, providing a space where individuals impacted by cancer can feel not only beautiful on the outside but also supported and understood.

Evolving Beauty Makeover Studio is more than just a salon; it's a community where individuals can share their stories of survival, find comfort, and receive the care they need.

Through the dedication of Toccarra Myers and her team, the studio is making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, helping them look and feel their best during a challenging time.