'Every kid deserves a place to play.' Leith Walk Elementary Middle School builds playground in one day

BALTIMORE — A new playground is bringing joy and a powerful message to students at Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore, designed by the very children who will use it.

Dozens of volunteers including parents, staff, and CarMax employees gathered to build the playground in a single day, creating a space that students desperately needed.

"Nothing is ever just anything, so we think about how many times our kids spend time on their cell phones, their computers, constantly screen time-- our kids need to go back to play," said Ashanti Porter, Principal of Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School.

Hear from volunteers as they discuss building the playground Leith Walk Elementary Middle School builds playground in one day

The playground was created through a collaboration between the school, CarMax, and KaBOOM!, with the design inspired by input from the students themselves.

"It's unique to this space, and it's designed and inspired by the kids of this school," said a participant at the event.

For Jack O'Hara, who attended Leith Walk back in the 1950s, the day brought his connection to the school full circle.

"They've made some improvements, it's different, the area we're in, which is now a parking lot, was a playground," O'Hara said.

He added, "It's really great to be able to come back, see the old school, help make it a better place, so yeah I'm really excited to be here."

From tightening bolts to building benches, the volunteer effort represented more than corporate social responsibility—it was personal for many participants.

"I went to school here in Baltimore, I went to High School here in Baltimore City, I graduated from college here at Towson University, so it's important for to give back to the community that I live and serve in," said Erica Finney, Regional HR Manager for CarMax Cares.

The project brought together different sectors of the community in a collaborative effort.

"What we love about this project is how private and public funding came together to make this dream come alive," said Cointe St. Brice, Senior Partner Manager at KaBOOM!

The playground isn't just a place for recreation—it's a symbol of community unity and what can be accomplished when people work together toward a common goal.

