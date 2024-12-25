Emergency Service Crews Stand Ready for the Holidays: Keeping Communities Safe During Christmas Eve and Beyond

HARFORD COUNTY — As families gather to celebrate the holidays, emergency service crews are on standby, prepared to respond to the call whenever it comes.

Whether it’s cooking, driving, or hosting loved ones, safety is always top of mind—and for the dedicated volunteers at the Fallston Fire and EMS Company, that means being ready to serve even during family gatherings and festive celebrations.

While many people spend Christmas Eve surrounded by family and friends, a team of four volunteer firefighters from the Fallston Fire and EMS Company made the decision to spend their night waiting for the call to help.

Even with their own families in town, these volunteers prioritize their commitment to the community, knowing that emergencies don’t take a holiday.

“My family didn’t mind that much, and I figured I’d volunteer my time,” said David Heiger, a volunteer firefighter who joined Fallston Fire and EMS in May 2023.

Sergeant Kevin Fitzgerald, who has been with the company for three years, echoes the sentiment: “It gives the community a sense of hope to know that someone is available to help if they need it the most.”

For the Fallston Fire and EMS team, being away from loved ones on holidays is tough, but the camaraderie of their "work family" helps make the sacrifice easier.

“We’re here all the time together, and we are like one big family,” said Isabella Price, a volunteer firefighter who has been with the team for two years.

“We do things for each other, and it’s nice to be here because we put our lives on the line for each other. Having a family outside our actual family is so peaceful.”

The sense of community and shared responsibility is what keeps them motivated, especially when they are away from their own loved ones.

“Missing out on all the events is definitely hard, but it makes up for it when you can go out and help people,” Price said.

While holiday cheer fills the air, the team knows that emergencies don’t take a break. From kitchen fires to car accidents, certain incidents tend to spike during the holiday season.

“Throughout the whole county, car accidents are the most common,” said Price. “With people traveling and the roads being more congested, the risk increases.”

Sergeant Fitzgerald also noted an uptick in kitchen-related fires. “Kitchen fires start happening more around the holidays,” he said, advising people to stay vigilant while preparing meals.

John Earnest, who joined the team in March 2023, reminded residents to take precautions with holiday decorations, particularly with Christmas trees.

“We see some electrical hazards, so make sure to water your trees. Keep them hydrated—it’s getting close to the end, but don’t forget about them,” he advised.

Though the job can be demanding, especially during the busy holiday season, the volunteers agree that the rewards far outweigh the challenges.

“It’s tough, especially depending on what’s going on that year, but I live in a house of first responders, so it’s a little easier. My family understands,” said Price.

For John Earnest, the motivation is simple: “I’m here to serve the community, make a better place, and give back.”

As Christmas Eve comes to a close and the New Year approaches, the Fallston Fire and EMS volunteers continue to stand ready, knowing that their presence brings comfort and peace of mind to the community.