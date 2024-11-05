Election Eve: Bolton Hill Neighborhood Church holds night of reflection and peace amidst political tensions

BOLTON HILL — As Election Day approaches, emotions run high across the nation. After weeks of presidential debates, campaign rallies, and intense discussions about who to vote for, many are seeking solace before heading to the polls.

At Memorial Episcopal Church in Bolton Hill, a serene evening of music and reflection offered a calming sanctuary for those grappling with election anxiety.

On the night before the pivotal day, the church hosted an Election Eve Evensong designed to impart peace and comfort to the community.

“I find that the election has filled me with a sense of anxiety, and finding a place where I can exist without that for a time is very healthy,” shared Justine Koontz, the church’s Music Minister.

The soothing hymns and age-old songs resonate deeply, allowing attendees to reflect and alleviate stress before casting their votes.

Koontz explained that many of the selections sung during the service are centuries old, entwining historical significance with the present moment.

“When you think about the history and events surrounding these pieces, it puts day-to-day concerns into perspective. They start to seem less important,” she noted.

With many races highly contested and political discourse dominating the airwaves, it’s no surprise that voters are feeling overwhelmed.

“Before Election Day, we’re all feeling a bit nervous and uncertain about the outcome for our country and our personal lives,” said Pamela Conrad, Reverend at Memorial Episcopal Church.

With no candidates or overt political messages present, the evening focused on words of comfort and mindfulness.

“For anyone feeling overwhelmed by the anxiety of election culture, I would say breathe in and breathe out. These feelings will come and go. We can’t control the timing, but we can control who we are amidst it all,” Conrad said. “Keep being yourself, and that’s how we’ll get through it.”