Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Early voting starts in College Park special election

Early voting
AP
Early voting
Posted at 7:11 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 07:11:42-04

Early voting starts at 8am Tuesday May 2nd as residents of College Park search for a new Mayor.

Voters can cast their ballot from 8am-7 pm at Davis Hall at 9217 51st Avenue, in College Park.

In March a jury returned an indictment on former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn for 80 total counts of child pornography charges. He resigned and Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell stepped in. She is running in this election.

A city-wide election is scheduled for Saturday May 6th. You can get more details on the candidate here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.