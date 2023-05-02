Early voting starts in College Park special election

Early voting starts at 8am Tuesday May 2nd as residents of College Park search for a new Mayor.

Voters can cast their ballot from 8am-7 pm at Davis Hall at 9217 51st Avenue, in College Park.

In March a jury returned an indictment on former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn for 80 total counts of child pornography charges. He resigned and Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell stepped in. She is running in this election.

A city-wide election is scheduled for Saturday May 6th. You can get more details on the candidate here.