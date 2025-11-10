"Drop off what you can": Community fridges now up & running in Howard County

ELKRIDGE, Md. — The Rachell L. Gray Community Foundation serves 10,000 pounds of food every month at its location along Meadowridge road.

But, like many food banks, their programs have limited days and hours. But now, they’re home to a new project that helps provide flexibility and respect.

"It was profoundly simple. It was incredibly generous and it made a difference and I thought, why can't we do that in Howard County?” County Executive Calvin Ball said.

Three community refrigerators, designated “Pocket Pantries”, are now stocked with perishables and open to serve the community 24/7.

An idea sparked by a community fridge in Baltimore City, they're now sponsored by different non-profits with support from both the county and the Community Action Council of Howard County.

“We can serve, whenever we need to, whether we're here or not,” CEO of the Rachell L. Gray Community Foundation Roslyn Jones said. “Some people are a little intimidated by coming to the food pantry so this new community refrigerator will break some of those barriers."

COMMUNITY FRIDGE LOCATIONS:

6327 Meadowridge Road

Sponsor: Rachell L. Gray Community Foundation

8775 Cloudless court, Long Reach Village Center

Sponsor: Columbia Community Care

15850 North Avenue, Heritage Realty Services

Sponsor: Glenelg United Methodist Church

“When neighbors care for neighbors, no one needs to choose between dignity, and dinner,” Director of Community Resources and Services Jackie Scott said. “We’re creating a safety net woven with compassion.”

“The Office of Agriculture, we helped with the county to install the sheds and get the [refrigerators] here. The Roving Radish and the office [] will help connect farmers when they have extra produce,” administrator James Zoller said.

But the idea is that this will be fully community-run. All people are asked is to be respectful of the shared space, think of their fellow neighbor, and follow the rules: namely no leftovers.

“How many of you have gone to the grocery store and saw 10 avocados for a dollar a piece?” President of CAC Howard County Tracy Broccolino said. “I challenge all of us to pay attention when we go to the Teeter or the Giant or the Wegmans and pick up those sale items and on your way home just swing by one of these three convenient locations and drop off what you can.”

Though this project has been in the works since the summer, their debut couldn't have come at a more needed time.

The uncertainty of the government shutdown has left SNAP benefits in limbo and government workers, many of whom live in Howard County, without a paycheck.

Jones says they've seen more families come to their door in the last month than ever before in their nine years.

If you’d like to get involved with the Rachell L. Gray Community Foundation, you can call (443) 796-5162 or email rlgcommunityfoundation@gmail.com

