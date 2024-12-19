Dorbit Family’s breathtaking ‘Christmas House on Maple’ light display in Essex

ESSEX — A recent Mixbook poll revealed that three of Maryland’s most spectacular Christmas light shows—The Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City, The Lights on the Bay in Annapolis, and Winter City Lights in Olney—have been ranked among the most popular holiday light displays in the country.

These festive landmarks are certainly well worth a visit, but we wanted to know—where else in Maryland should we be heading to get our fill of Christmas cheer?

After asking for your input on our Facebook page, we received an outpouring of suggestions for the best light displays in the area. It didn’t take long before one name stood out: Christmas on Maple in Essex.

For years, the Dorbit family has turned their home at 1420 Maple Ave into a stunning, larger-than-life holiday spectacle. Bob Dorbit, the mastermind behind this holiday wonderland, has created a true Christmas experience that brings smiles to the faces of everyone who passes by.

“It’s my addiction,” said Dorbit with a smile. “I grew up loving Christmas, and now my daughters get to experience it with me. It’s just something we love doing.”

Dorbitt’s Christmas masterpiece is a labor of love that spans weeks of preparation. From the strategic placement of thousands of lights to the careful hanging of vintage decorations—some of which have a rich history themselves—every detail is meticulously crafted to bring joy to the community.

“Honestly, I never count how many lights we put up,” Bob laughed. “Every day, we add something different or fix something that’s gone out. It’s always evolving.”

And it’s not just Bob who’s involved—his daughter Elizabeth Dorbit, a self-proclaimed “little electrical engineer,” helps her dad with the setup, though she admits she takes plenty of breaks along the way.

“Sometimes I help with the wiring, but mostly I just enjoy watching everything come together,” Elizabeth said.

The Dorbit family’s dedication to creating a holiday spectacle extends beyond the family home. Many of the decorations displayed at Christmas House on Maple have been passed down through generations or discovered in unexpected places.

“Some of these decorations used to hang in New York or at the Baltimore Cathedral,” Bob shared. “I found them in a shipping container at the streetcar museum. I saw them on Facebook and bought ten of them. It’s all about preserving that holiday history.”

And while the lights bring an incredible amount of joy to the community, the question on everyone’s mind remains: How much does it cost to light up an entire neighborhood like this?

“Well, my guesstimate is probably about $2,000 for the whole display,” Bob said. “But it’s all worth it for the love of the people. It’s what makes it special.”

Though the Dorbit home might steal the spotlight this year, Christmas House on Maple is just one example of the holiday spirit that thrives throughout the area. For the Dorbits, the joy is in the reactions of their neighbors and visitors. Bob’s neighbors even play along, lighting up their own homes and offering up signs of support.

“It’s all about the smiles we get from people as they stop to look at the lights,” said Elizabeth. “It’s a tradition that we’re proud to continue.”

While we couldn’t visit all of the wonderful suggestions that came flooding in through Facebook comments, the holiday season isn’t over just yet. If you’re looking for more spectacular light displays, keep those suggestions coming!