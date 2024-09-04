Donate to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign today, so your donation can be matched!

At WMAR we are working to buy new books for students and we need your help!

It's all part of the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. The campaign raises money to buy books for Title 1 schools in the communities Scripps stations serve.

WMAR partners with Abbottston Elementary School in Northeast Baltimore.

Today, Wednesday, September 4th, the Scripps Howard Fund matches donations for the first $175,000 donated across Scripps stations.

In 2023, each student at Abbottston Elementary got to pick 5 books to take home, for free. We were also able to leave new books in the school library. The goal this year is to send children home with 10 books.

There are donation options so you can help students become readers:

$12 will provide two books

$30 will provide five books

$60 will provide 10 books

$120 will provide 20 books

$600 will provide 100 books

Why is this so important?

The number of books in the home is one of the greatest predictors of a child’s success in school and beyond. Ten books per student each year. This has been identified as the baseline number of books needed to help children learn to read.

Abbottston Elementary students are grateful for your donation. Check out the books they got this past January. Students at Abbottston Elementary receive free books

Make a donation and have it matched today!

Employees at WMAR completed our internal book drive, now we're hoping you can help us get books into the hands of students.