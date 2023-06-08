Doctors discuss combating poor air quality

BALTIMORE — Wildfires in Canada continue to affect our air quality. Doctors recommend people stay indoors to avoid health complications.

The result is a code red for Maryland’s air quality making it difficult for some people to breathe, especially those with underlying lung conditions.

Doctors say if someone must go outside for a significant amount of time. It's recommended that you wear a mask. Experts say mask wearing can reduce the amount of pollutants inhaled. Health experts highly recommend N95 masks.

Few things experts recommend to combat the poor air quality:

1. Ensure all medication are readily available if you have underlying health issues.

2. Continuously check local air quality index

3. Choose a shared space in the house where everyone can sit comfortable. Once you choose a room, close all windows and doors, while using an air filter on the highest setting.

4. Avoid activities that create smoke like frying food in a pan.

Governor Wes Moore along with the health department are monitoring the impact of the fire and will continue to update Marylanders.

Officials in Canada also expressed they're working hard to contain the fires.

"Canadian armed force members are providing support in three area: planning, coordination, thats logisitics type work, and ignition specialist personell to assist with fire fighting," said Anita Anand, Canadian Defense Minister.

Experts say if it becomes hard to breathe people should contact their doctors or call 911.

