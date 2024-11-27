Discover the holiday spirit with Charm City Lights

BALTIMORE — This holiday season, there’s no need to travel far to embrace the festive spirit. The widely anticipated Charm City Lights event is back for its second year, providing an enchanting drive-thru experience right in the heart of our city.

Set against the scenic backdrop of historic Druid Hill Park, this immersive one-mile exhibition features over 250,000 dazzling holiday lights, transforming the park into a winter wonderland.

Baltimore residents and visitors alike are invited to bask in the magic of the season as music fills the air and lights twinkle, creating an atmosphere that truly feels like “Home for Christmas.”

Children told WMAR 2 News, “My favorite thing was probably seeing Justin Tucker kick through a field goal,” while others mentioned highlights like “The Big Pumpkin” and “Santa playing baseball.” Children enjoyed the festive sights, with one little one remembering “Santa taking a picture.”

This year, the Charm City Lights also pay homage to Maryland’s rich culture. “We know Maryland is known for crabs, specifically blue crabs, so we’ve included them in our displays,” explained Ashley Bush, Chief of Special Events and Permits at BCRP.

The event also features Baltimore’s logo, football imagery, and an arch that has drawn comparisons to the Dallas Cowboys.

In an effort to make the event more inclusive, new features include a walking trail that enhances accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

There are also special themed nights such as “Tails and Twilight,” where pet owners can bring their furry friends, and a unique “Teen Silence Dance Night,” where participants wear headphones to enjoy music while socializing.

Mayor Brandon Scott expressed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting, “We will even host an ugly sweater walk night, which will be pretty cool. I might have to come back and wear my Wu-Tang ugly sweater for that.”

Charm City Lights is all about fostering community and holiday cheer right in Baltimore.

“We know holidays mean a lot to people, and we recognize that many have felt the need to travel far to experience festive displays,” remarked Mayor Scott. “Bringing this event to Druid Hill Park just makes sense.”

Admission for the drive-thru experience is $10 per car, with walk nights priced at $5 per person. For more information about the event and a complete schedule of activities, residents are encouraged to visit the official website.