Deadline nears to file claim of child sex abuse in Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case

BALTIMORE — The window of opportunity for people to have a say in the bankruptcy case of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, is about to close.

Survivors of child sex abuse, allegedly at the hands of clergy, have until the end of the day to file. Around 500 people have already submitted claims.

“This deadline is about filing a claim to make sure you get in line to get any resources that we get in the bankruptcy case. If you don't do that, you’re not guaranteed any payment now or in the future,” said Paul Jan Zdunek, Chair of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors.

Cases of abuse and cover-ups date back to the 1940s, according to the Maryland’s Attorney General's Office. Their more than 450-page report identifies about 150 priests, deacons and catholic teachers accused of assaulting over 600 victims.

“They’re heartbreaking stories. What really has struck me is that beyond the abuse of that time, they’re whole lives have been destroyed. It was happening to me and some of my friends so I just thought that was life in Baltimore,” said Zdunek.

Zdunek says this has been a personal journey for him.

“I was abused by a middle school teacher who actually beyond the sexual abuse basically held me hostage for 4 years. He would come over after school every day and even during the summer and would leave just before my mother came home. He knew exactly when the bus arrived at 6:10,” said Zdunek.

He says that he was also abused by someone in his boy’s choir group.

Zdunek adds that the committee is reviewing protocols within the archdiocese, to make sure there is proper training in place for any adults who are around children including volunteers in the church.

“The survivors are truly making sure and wanting to make sure this is out in the open and doesn’t happen again. That is first and foremost what I hear from every single survivor. The money, sure, but it’s not going to fix anything. No amount of money is going to fix the nightmares that they went through,” said Zdunek.

Ahead of the filing deadline, Archbishop William Lori released this statement.