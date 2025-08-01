Crash, hot dog spill shuts down Interstate 83 just over the Maryland Pennsylvania line

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Interstate 83 in York County shuts down after a crash involving several vehicles and a truck carrying hot dogs.

It happened around 9:30 am Friday morning between exits 4 and 8 on I-83.

The crash shut down the interstate in both directions.

Four people were taken to an area hospital, but the clean-up took hours.

According to 511PA, a few lanes are open, and traffic is moving slowly.crews hope to have the roadway fully cleared by 4 o'clock Friday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 1,000 pounds of hot dogs that spilled on the highway. Several barriers in the median were also damaged in the crash, which is under investigation.

