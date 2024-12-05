Community weighs in on proposed 290 townhomes in Hunt Valley

HUNT VALLEY — The public gathered Wednesday evening at Embassy Suites in Hunt Valley to discuss the proposed development of 290 townhomes on the former Delta Hotel site, igniting conversations about potential impacts on the local community.

During a community meeting, residents had the opportunity to ask questions and express their concerns about the project, which is planned for an 18-acre site where the hotel once stood.

The meeting detailed the project's blueprint, outlining the number of units, their dimensions, and the construction timeline. A primary concern among residents was the anticipated increase in traffic that could arise from the new development.

Hilles Whedbee, a resident living near Falls and Shawan Road, noted her daily struggles with heavy traffic, stating, “It can take, at peak traffic times, particularly in the evenings, 14 minutes of travel time you need to add.”

Laura Dodson, a resident living directly across from the proposed site, echoed Whedbee’s concerns, emphasizing that congestion is already an issue, especially with traffic from the nearby mall and Interstate 83.

“It’s a lot of congestion already, especially with the holidays,” Dodson said. “It’s just always a concern for the residents around here.”

Despite these concerns, officials from Kimley Horne, the engineering consultant involved with the project, reassured the community that traffic levels would remain stable. Matt Bishop, a landscape architect with the firm, stated, “With this development, all the intersections in the area will still function at a level C or better… C is actually a very good rating, believe it or not.”

Developer Steve Keelty, who is also a local resident, addressed the community's worries, asserting his commitment to not worsening traffic in the neighborhood. “If I think the traffic is going to get worse, why would I make the traffic worse in my neighborhood?” Keelty said. The development will maintain the original entry and exit used by the Delta Hotel while adding an access point to Schilling Circle.

The proposed project also includes two-way streets within the development, complete with garages, driveways, and on-street parking to alleviate congestion. Additionally, a new stormwater management system is planned to improve the current inadequate infrastructure, aiming to collect and treat rainwater effectively.

Concerns about housing affordability were also raised, as officials revealed that the homes would not be classified as affordable housing, with market prices starting at $600,000. Whedbee expressed her frustration, stating, “That already creates an environment that’s exclusive and excluding.”

Bishop defended the location, citing its proximity to public transit and easy access to interstate highways as beneficial for potential residents. He stated, “This is an excellent place for residential because of the easy access to the interstate highway and the light rail.”

Officials informed attendees that no studies or reports have been released concerning this proposal, as they are still finalizing the development plan and traffic study to submit to the county. The review process may take up to 12 months before the developer and engineering team present their findings to the community.