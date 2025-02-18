Community urges fresh food access as vacant grocery store goes to auction in Dundalk

DUNDALK — A grocery store that has sat vacant for years in the Dundalk Village Shopping Center is set to go up for auction next week, and residents are hopeful that the winning bidder will prioritize access to fresh food for the community.

The auction, scheduled for February 27, has sparked conversations among residents who have expressed their deep concern over the lack of healthy and affordable food options in the area.

After the closure of the grocery store, residents have struggled to find nutritious food close to home. “It’s just forgotten,” said John Hollingsworth, a lifelong resident of Dundalk.

Since then, foot traffic at the shopping center has continued to decline, with the Heritage Food Market remaining closed for over a decade.

Before Heritage Food Mart, Santoni’s Grocery Mart operated in the same space but also closed its doors, leaving a significant gap in the community's food access.

Local residents emphasize the pressing need for grocery stores, particularly for those without transportation. “We need a grocery store within walking distance... it’s a shame we don’t have one,” Hollingsworth said.

Cadeal Chase, another Dundalk resident who grew up in the area, said, “It’s never good to have an abandoned grocery store; people need to eat.”

Hollingsworth pointed out that the closest grocery store is a seven-minute drive away, which translates into a 20 to 30-minute walk for many. “A lot of older people around here don’t have the ability to buy a vehicle or even get their groceries on a bus,” Hollingsworth added.

Residents believe that restoring a grocery store would not only provide essential food access but would also stimulate local business and draw more visitors to the area. “If this was open, it would bring people here, and it would bring money to the area,” Chase said.

The rise of dollar stores and convenience stores has left many feeling vulnerable, with local businesses struggling to compete. “It’s almost like they’re stomping out the mom-and-pop shops,” Chase said.

As the community looks to the upcoming auction, residents are hopeful for a bidder who will manage the store effectively and provide a valuable service to their neighborhood. “Something that’s affordable and won’t take away from anything else going on down the street... we would see money move around a lot more,” shared another concerned resident.

The auction for the vacant grocery store will open with a bid starting at $200,000 and will be conducted online, closing on March 5. Residents are eagerly waiting to see who steps up to bridge the food access gap in their community.