Community unites to support domestic violence survivor following heartbreaking loss of son

ROSEDALE, Md. — Tonight, neighbors in Rosedale gathered to show their support for one of their own after a tragic domestic violence incident claimed the life of her 4-year-old son.

Residents, city officials, and local police walked the neighborhood block in solidarity with the mother, Promyss Marcelle, who was wounded in the attack, her daughter, who is recovering from her injuries, and her son, Jacobi, who tragically lost his life.

“I can’t let myself go into a deep depression because I have my daughter, my baby, Jacobi is my baby boy, and I have a baby girl,” said Promyss Marcelle, who has become a symbol of strength in the wake of unimaginable loss.

The incident occurred early on Christmas Eve when 30-year-old Mark Jones, the father of Marcelle's children, opened fire on the family, according to Baltimore County Police.

Marcelle, her daughter, and Jacobi were all hospitalized after the shooting. Police say Jones then turned the gun on himself.

While Marcelle has made a full recovery and Jones is still recovering, her 4-year-old son, Jacobi, did not survive.

“There’s nothing that can take the pain away,” Marcelle said.

"He kept trying to open the presents, and I told him you have to wait till Christmas, and, um… he never got to open those presents."

This tragedy is a harsh reminder of the toll domestic violence can take, not just on victims, but on entire families. Delegate Carl Jackson, who represents District 8 in Baltimore County, understands this pain all too well.

"My mom dealt with an issue with domestic violence and had to end up staying in the House of Ruth, and it was a very difficult time for her and our family," Jackson said. “That’s why it’s so important that we come together as a community to support victims and raise awareness.”

The community walk, organized by local leaders and officials, was not only a show of support but also an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of domestic violence.

Jackson spoke about working with local organizations, such as TurnAround, which supports victims of domestic violence, to help prevent further incidents.

"As a representative of this district, I see it as my job to help solve problems, and when this happened, I reached out to my local partners to see how we can support the Marcelle family and prevent future tragedies," Jackson added.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough also attended the walk and shared his commitment to assisting those in need.

“As a police chief, it can be difficult, as a man, as a father, as a grandfather; it’s a very easy thing to do because I feel we all have a responsibility to take care of one another,” said McCullough.

For Marcelle, the support from the community and police department has been vital in her healing process. However, she wants her experience to help others.

“Everybody that’s going through my situation or anything like it, it’s not worth it; it’s not worth it. I lost my son... it’s really not worth it,” Marcelle said, holding back tears.

As authorities investigate, it has been confirmed that Mark Jones, the father of the children, is facing homicide charges in connection with Jacobi’s death. The infant daughter, who was also shot, is still recovering from her injuries.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through local shelters and support groups. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE for more information.