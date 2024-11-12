Community rallies for veterans through fundraising auction in Severna Park

SEVERNA PARK — While many took time to honor and thank veterans for their service, others turned the day into an opportunity to give back through a unique fundraising event.

Community members in Severna Park organized a quarter auction to raise funds and awareness for veterans in need.

Held monthly at the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company, the quarter auction allows participants to bid on various items, with proceeds going to a chosen charity.

This month, the focus is on veterans, specifically supporting the VFW Auxiliary Post 24-62 in Pasadena and the On the Move Homeless Outreach, which assists veterans experiencing homelessness.

“They’re owed so much more, and this is what we could do,” stated Melissa Tracey, President of the VFW Auxiliary Post 24-62. With several family members who are veterans and a nephew currently on active duty stationed in Louisiana, Tracey emphasized the importance of community support. “We’re hoping he can stay where he’s at because he’s safe,” she added.

The funds raised during the quarter auction are vital for the VFW Auxiliary's mission to help veterans get back on their feet, linking them to essential resources and aiding veterans nationwide.

“We fundraise for our auxiliary, which helps us locally, and we share some of what we fundraise with our national programs. We have a VFW national home in Michigan that also benefits,” Tracey explained.

The auction featured a variety of items, from gift baskets and dolls to Ravens merchandise, showcasing not only what participants could win but also highlighting the cause behind the event. Organizers Darlene Royal and Terry Kociolek expressed their commitment to keeping veterans at the forefront of community efforts.

“Unfortunately, a lot of veterans are homeless, so we’re trying to reach them as much as we can at this point,” said Kociolek.

“More or less, anything we can do to make their life better by raising donations or funds,” added Royal.

As the community came together to support their veterans, it became clear that in this endeavor, everyone was a winner. The compassion and generosity on display promise a brighter future for the local veteran community and beyond. reach them as much as we can at this point,” said Kociolek.

“More or less, anything we can do to make their life better by raising donations or funds,” added Royal.

As the community came together to support their veterans, it became clear that in this endeavor, everyone was a winner. The compassion and generosity on display promise a brighter future for the local veteran community and beyond.