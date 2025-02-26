Community perspectives: addressing concerns and offering support for Sparrows Point Container Terminal Project

TURNER STATION — Residents of the Sparrows Point community gathered at the Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center on Tuesday night to express their thoughts on the Sparrows Point Container Terminal Project, which involves significant dredging in the area.

The event served as a platform for community members to share their support, concerns, and opinions on the project that promises to reshape the economic landscape of Baltimore.

The project, which is poised to position Maryland as the third largest port on the East Coast, is expected to generate thousands of jobs, millions in government revenue, and provide a substantial boost to the local economy.

Aaron Tomarchio, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs at TradePoint Atlantic, emphasized the significance of the joint venture with Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to develop the new container terminal. “Tonight is the culmination of the last two years since we announced our partnership,” he said.

While many attendees voiced their enthusiasm for the economic opportunities the terminal could offer, concerns regarding the environmental implications of dredging were voiced. Community member Steve Rehak, who currently works at the Seagirt Terminal, expressed optimism about the project’s potential to create better-paying jobs.

“Currently, all that terminal is filled with is a bunch of $20-an-hour jobs that aren’t paying well. This will be some jobs that will pay well,” said Rehak, who previously worked at the Sparrows Point Steel Mill.

However, not all residents share Rehak's optimism. Ms. Doyle, a long-time Sparrows Point resident, raised alarms about environmental risks associated with the dredging process.

“My concern is what happens before it gets cleaned and it continues to flood into Old Row Bay, North Point Creek, and Jones Creek,” she said. She also questioned the findings of a recent environmental report and the impact from the dredging, particularly regarding turbidity, stating, “I just can’t buy that. I would like for you guys to really research that.”

Additionally, Vicky Joyner, a member of the Pleasant Valley Yacht Club, expressed worries about the potential loss of historic sites and property due to the project.

“I understand we’re the little people on the totem pole, but I would like for them to take the time and see if there are other options rather than eliminating both of those clubs,” she urged.

TradePoint Atlantic’s mitigation plan suggests converting some affected club property into aquatic habitat with a public boat ramp. Francis Taylor, President of the North Point Peninsula Council, voiced his discontent with the project’s approach. “I don’t recall any project in which the applicant is required to remove land that was already in place,” he pointed out.

Despite the unresolved queries and concerns raised at the public hearing, representatives from TradePoint Atlantic and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not provide immediate answers but assured the community that their concerns would be documented for further review.

For those who were unable to attend the public hearing, a virtual session is scheduled for February 27th, and comments will be accepted until March 21st.