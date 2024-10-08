Community gathers at Beth El Congregation to commemorate anniversary of Israel-Hamas War

PIKESVILLE, Md. — On the anniversary of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the community came together for a unity, hope, and remembrance service to honor those affected by the ongoing strife. The event, held at the Beth El Congregation in Baltimore County, drew around 1,400 people, demonstrating unwavering support for the Jewish community and solidarity with loved ones in Israel.

Andrew Kushner, President & CEO of The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore, expressed the significance of coming together in times of pain. "The Jewish people are a people of community. Whenever we're in pain or whenever we celebrate the joy, we do it together," Kushner emphasized. The service aimed to provide comfort and a sense of togetherness for those grappling with the ongoing conflict.

Ora Cantor, a 13-year-old resident of Baltimore City, reflected on the importance of the event, stating, "Just a sense that you’re not alone. It’s isolating when you’re not with your Jewish community all the time."

The sentiment was echoed by Rabbi Faith Cantor, who highlighted the challenges faced by her children, Gavi and Ora, in the wake of the conflict.

Faith Cantor also emphasized the need for honesty and understanding when discussing the situation with her children. "I try to be honest with them since October 7th," she shared. The Cantor family, along with many others, continues to stay connected with loved ones in Israel, offering support and seeking solace amidst the ongoing turmoil.

The evening began with a poignant video depicting the devastation caused by the conflict, serving as a sobering reminder of the impact on countless lives. Ora Cantor expressed a heartfelt desire for peace, stating, "We all have someone in captivity, we all have someone who lost a home, but we’re still together and not forgetting them."

Andrew Kushner emphasized the urgent need for a resolution, calling for the safe return of hostages and an end to the conflict. "The world needs to focus on getting Hamas to release the hostages and stand down," Kushner urged. Gavi Cantor echoed this sentiment, emphasizing, "We're all here for the same thing, and that’s… we want our hostages home."

As the community continues to grapple with the far-reaching effects of the conflict, the commemorative service served as a beacon of hope, unity, and reflection, underscoring the unwavering support for those affected and the collective yearning for peace.