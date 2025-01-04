Community encouraged to stay vigilant as domestic violence incidents increase

BALTIMORE — As the holiday season comes to an end, authorities are shedding light on a troubling trend: the increase in domestic violence incidents during this time of year. Recent statistics from the House of Ruth Maryland, a domestic violence outreach center, reveal a concerning rise in calls for help, particularly during the holiday months.

In the past three months, two tragic domestic violence incidents resulted in fatalities, shaking communities and raising alarms among local advocates. “The vast majority of these murders happen when a victim is trying to leave or has recently left within the first year of leaving the relationship,” stated Lisa Nitsch, Chief Operating Officer of House of Ruth Maryland.

The holidays, often marketed as the "most wonderful time of the year," can be a perilous period for those trapped in abusive situations. Stressors such as family conflict, financial burdens, and increased alcohol consumption contribute to a heightened risk of violence. “These stressors ignite more tension and make an already dangerous situation even more volatile,” Nitsch added.

In a particularly sobering start to the new year, the House of Ruth reported receiving 40 calls from women seeking resources within the first two days. According to BethZaida Cotto, a bilingual contact advocate at the center, the majority of these calls come from individuals looking to escape abusive relationships. “Unfortunately, many of them lack the resources necessary to safely leave their situations,” Cotto remarked.

One critical need identified by the advocates is shelter space. “Most of the calls we receive are for shelter rather than hotel accommodations, indicating a desperate need for safe havens,” Cotto noted.

The community has been further rattled by domestic violence incidents leading to loss of life. In one case in St. Mary’s County, a mother lost her life while in another, a Rosedale family mourns the loss of a son. “I wasn’t surprised to see an escalation of incidents during the holidays; these cases were particularly heinous,” Nitsch expressed with sadness.

This surge in violence has ignited a call to action within the community. “We must examine where the system failed—what could have been done to better assist either the survivor or the abuser,” Cotto urged.

Lisa Nintsch, COO of House of Ruth, highlighted the struggles victims face when contemplating leaving an abuser, emphasizing that "victims often attempt to leave seven times before actually doing so." The organization remains committed to providing support, counseling, and legal referrals to those who may not yet be ready to sever ties completely.

As the community seeks to address this pressing issue, Nitsch left the public with an important piece of advice: “If you see something, say something. It could mean the difference between life and death for someone in danger.” The House of Ruth officials remind everyone that vigilance and outreach can save lives and foster safer environments for victims of domestic violence.

Resources:

House of Ruth (https://hruth.org/)

Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799- 7233