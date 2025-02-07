Community comes together to support mother facing stage four colon cancer

ARBUTUS — In a display of unity and compassion, community members come together to support 28-year-old Brieanna Raider, a mother of two, who is facing a daunting battle against stage four colon cancer.

Raider, who is the mother of 18-month-old Winter and 8-month-old Summer, received the devastating diagnosis after experiencing serious health issues. A recent trip to the emergency room revealed not only that she was pregnant but also that there were lesions on her liver.

Following further consultations, doctors confirmed that she had been unknowingly living with colon cancer for three years, which had metastasized to her liver. With a prognosis of one to five years to live, Raider was forced to make the heartbreaking decision to terminate her pregnancy, which was initially supposed to be twins.

“It’s a lot, I mean, my kids are babies,” said Raider, visibly emotional as she spoke about the challenges she faces not only with her health but also in caring for her young children.

As Raider prepares to start chemotherapy, the financial burden of her illness looms large. Despite her partner, Jamill Wilson, doing his best to take care of the household after recently losing his job, the mounting medical bills add an extra layer of stress to an already difficult situation.

“I don’t want to be a single dad; I want them to know her and love her in the way I do,” said Jamill Wilson, expressing his determination to support their family during this tough time.

In response to Raider's plight, Sherry Baker, a local organizer, has spearheaded a fundraising effort through a quarter auction event aimed at raising money for her medical expenses. “It just hit my heart, and I’m excited to help her tonight,” Baker shared, emphasizing the importance of community support.

The event attracted a large crowd to the Arbutus Community Association, where attendees eagerly participated in the auction, hoping to win various items while raising funds for Raider. The money collected from the event will be directed entirely toward helping her with her treatment costs.

“She’s 28 years old with two small children fighting cancer in two different areas, and I would love to see as much support as she can get,” Baker added.

As Raider fights for her life, she remains focused on her children and the support they need. “Anybody that’s already helped, wants to help, or is going to help, I truly appreciate it because it’s not for me; it’s for my kids,” she said.

Raider has set a fundraising goal of $15,000 to assist with her treatment. Those wishing to support her can contribute through her GoFundMe page, further illustrating the power of community in times of need.

