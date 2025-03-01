Community comes together to support Baltimore student after missing report card is found

BALTIMORE — A heartwarming story has emerged from the Druid Hill neighborhood, where a local resident's chance encounter with a lost report card has sparked a wave of support for a Baltimore City student. Queen Stokes, a resident from Druid Hill, turned what she initially thought was litter into a meaningful connection with a young scholar.

While on her way to work, Stokes noticed a piece of paper fluttering in the wind. Initially dismissing it as trash, it flew into her leg. She took a closer look and discovered it was a report card—one that showcased straight A’s. “I know it’s not my child but I want to find this child and tell them what an amazing job they’re doing,” said Stokes.

Knowing she had to act on this extraordinary find, Stokes took to the Nextdoor app to seek help in locating the report card’s owner. Her search led her to Kayla Buckley, a 10th grader at the Baltimore School for the Arts, who was unaware that her report card was missing. "No, I didn’t because I usually just get them and then forget I got it," Kayla explained.

This past Friday, Stokes orchestrated a heartfelt surprise for Kayla, rallying her family, and members of the community to shower the student with flowers and goodies. The overwhelming support left Kayla in awe. “I feel very supported because again it’s just a surprise that people really care that much,” she said.

Kayla's family echoed these sentiments, with her aunt, Charlene Richardson, expressing high hopes for her future. "You can’t expect anything but greatness from her; she’s going to be the next Spike Lee,” Richardson declared.

The emotional moment was further highlighted by Kayla's mother, Malisa Holland, who couldn’t help but shed tears of joy. “I got emotional, of course, I’m a little crybaby so I start crying because that’s my baby,” she confessed.

Kayla’s father, Eddie Buckley, expressed his pride, stating, “I’m very surprised but knowing her, I mean her Black Girl Magic is amazing.”

Through this unexpected encounter, Queen Stokes has transitioned from a stranger to a friend, dedicated to uplifting young adults within the community. “All they need is that little encouragement because it takes a village to raise a child,” she emphasized, advocating for the importance of community support.

