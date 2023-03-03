Columbia nonprofit helps families get free adaptive pediatric equipment

HOWARD COUNTY — For many families who have children with special needs, the financial hardship for items like a wheelchair can be challenging to obtain.

A nonprofit in Columbia is working to ease families' financial burden.

Equipment Connections is a nonprofit that has been around since 2009. They serve all of Maryland, DC, and Northern Virginia.

The organization takes in used adaptive pediatric mobility equipment, and refurbishes it, to give to families in need for free. Families can keep it for as long as needed, but the nonprofit asks when finished to return the items, so they can continue helping more people.

"Insurance sometimes takes a year or two, and there just is no reason for a child not to be walking or learning to walk or even being able to sit for that long because of a financial need, so it's something that really spoke to me. And we just like to be able to help people who need help," said Jason Herring, Executive Director of Equipment Connection for Children.

Parents like Andrea Levy says this organization truly makes a difference, "Families that have special needs children have a lot of trouble with expenses we just do," said Levy.

Levy is a single mother to her twelve year old son Jason who has Cerebral Palsy. Doctors told her Jason wouldn't be able to do much for himself, but with perseverance and help from equipment connections, Jason was able to get special gear to advance his development.

"Jason’s now in seventh grade, he plays several different sports on different teams for various different activities," said Levy.

Jason was even in the Special Olympics. It's a milestone Levy says wouldn’t have happened if she didn’t have the support.

"I wasn’t able to work full time once he was born. I was a single mom through most of his life. It's been very difficult. Being able to go to something like Equipment Connections really helps families," said Levy.

"It's really about a quality of life. We want to see these children not just live but to thrive," said Herring.

Distributions and drop-offs take place Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7125 Riverwood Dr., Suite D1, Columbia, MD 21046.

Any family in need can fill out an online application to reserve equipment.

Visit: https://www.equipforchildren.org/