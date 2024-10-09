Collectors Corner push to to shop local and stick around for younger generation

BALTIMORE COUNTY — In an effort to preserve its place in the community, Collectors Corner, a small, locally owned shop in Baltimore County, has launched a campaign urging residents to support local businesses.

With the rise of online shopping and declining foot traffic, owner Randy Myers took to social media to emphasize the importance of shopping locally and the impact it has on the neighborhood.

The store, which has been a staple in the community for 23 years, has seen a significant decline in foot traffic, prompting Myers to rally for support from the community. "It was more just kind of a call to action to get people to realize the kind of things you have in your neighborhood," said Myers.

While Collectors Corner is not facing closure, Myers stressed the significance of staying open to continue being a part of the community's cherished memories.

"To have people say, 'The first comic book I bought was at this store; my father or my grandfather brought me into this store, or this is my child's first introduction into the world of comic books'... it’s the kind of thing you can’t put a value on," expressed Myers.

The campaign has resonated with local residents like Melissa Dawson, who emphasized the importance of supporting the community. "I’m born and raised in Baltimore, and so is my child, so we want to support our community," said Dawson.

The initiative has also garnered attention from younger residents, like 14-year-old Zac Commodari, who has been visiting Collectors Corner since he was young.

"You know, as parents, we want to do what makes our children happy and fun, and it’s a bonding moment," said Melissa Dawson, speaking about her son's interest in the store.

Myers hopes that the push to shop locally will secure the shop's place in the community for at least 20 more years. "This is my only job, the only thing that I feel like I’d like to do, till I can’t anymore," expressed Myers.

In light of the current economic crisis, Myers emphasized that supporting local businesses doesn't always require a purchase. "You don’t have to buy, but you can come in and say hello, or even tell a friend about any local small business you had a great experience at," he said.

The initiative not only aims to support small businesses like Collectors Corner but also to strengthen the community and preserve cherished neighborhood establishments for future generations. As Melissa Dawson put it, "And the tradition is important, so one day hopefully when I’m a grandparent, I’ll be up here with my child and my grandchildren, and we can reminisce about when we were here when he was younger, doing this together."