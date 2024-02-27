Cockeysville grandmother delivers baby in car

BALTIMORE — "By the time I got around to her side of the car, she was in the front seat. The baby's head was out,” said Consuella Craig.

A car can be useful for many things, but serving as a delivery room is an unexpected one.

"The only thing I really remember is my mom saying you have to push she has to come out. So at that point I closed my eyes and said just do it. But I wanted an epidural! I never had plans to do this unmedicated,” said Kenya Craig, Consuella’s daughter.

First aid and CPR is the extent of Consuella’s medical training, but her maternal instincts kicked in right away.

"I didn't know what to do but at the same I felt like I knew everything to do. I knew I had to clean the baby's mouth and the baby's nose and make sure she cries,” said Consuella.

Kenya pushed once and a few seconds later, Consuella was holding her grand-daughter.

"Her boyfriend was on the phone with a 911 operator and said the baby wasn't breathing. I said the baby is breathing, she's crying,” said Consuella.

On January 30, the family was less than 2 miles away from the University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center. But the baby had other plans, they turned into the nearest parking lot, the Papa John’s on York Rd in Towson. They call Keilaiah “PJ” for short.

"The rush of it all, it really wasn't a bad experience. It was kind of awesome,” said Kenya.

Consuella says a life-altering surgery at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center played a vital role in the birth of her granddaughter.

“I had a major weight loss surgery. It was life changing for me. I could jump into action and not have to worry about anything. I could climb in the car with her,” said Consuella.

After the parking lot delivery Consuella called 911 to handle the rest.

"What I didn't have is the skills or tools to cut an umbilical cord,” said Consuella.

Baby PJ is surrounded by generations of love.

"Everybody can't enjoy what I’m enjoying having my children, my grandchildren, my great grandchildren. I’m truly blessed,” said Mary Livingston, the baby’s great-grandmother.

