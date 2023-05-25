City Schools Day of Remembrance honors students who lost lives to violence

BALTIMORE — After a violent school year, Baltimore City Public Schools is paying tribute to students lost to senseless violence.

The school system held its annual "Remembrance and Peace Day,"honoring students killed during the year.

Staff, families, and students gathered at school headquarters on North Avenue to call out the names of their fellow students whose lives were taken too soon.

While urging their communities to work together towards accountability and change, leaders expressed heartbreak at the number of City children who've died.

""We want to be sure that we do not become desensitized to this issue," said Johnny Golden, pastor at New Unity Baptist Church. "The loss of life, that every soul is valuable."

Thursday's ceremony marked the City's sixth "Remembrance and Peace Day."

