City residents living in flood-prone areas encouraged to move vehicles to higher ground

Baltimore City's Department of Transportation is hoping people are prepared for winter weather expected to move into the area Sunday afternoon.

Along with snow, which should start late Sunday afternoon, the area will see freezing rain, and rain. There is also a strong possibility of coastal flooding, in low-lying areas like Fells Point.

People living along flood-prome areas should prepare for flooding by relocating cars to two city garages. These parking garages will be available Sunday, January 16th at 2:00 p.m. so residents can relocate their cars.

The Fleet and Eden Street Garage (501 S. Eden Street)

Caroline Street (805 S. Caroline Street)

Space is limited and available on a first come first serve basis. Vehicles must be removed by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

While it's best to stay off the roads, the Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists to “crowd the plow” by staying behind working snow vehicles and allowing them plenty of space to operate.