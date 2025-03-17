Celebrating Irish Culture through dance: A St. Patrick's Day tradition

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Outside, wearing green, and of course, maybe, depending on your preference, drinking beer—there’s much history and tradition behind Saint Patrick’s Day. But it's not just about the festive celebrations. The cultural significance of Irish dance has deep roots that go beyond the holiday itself. WMAR-2 News joined Emerald Isle Club at the Catonsville Clubhouse for their beginners Irish Dance Class.

Céilí Irish set dancing has been around since the early 20th century. This social form of dancing has evolved from the French quadrilles and country-style dances. Mark Snyder, organizer of an Irish Dance beginners class, explains the origins: “It was brought over from Ireland and made into country sets. Each county and area would have its own version of a set.”

As a testament to its rich history, Irish dance continues to thrive with various styles. There are four main kinds of Irish dance: Riverdance, set dancing, céilí dances, and Shanos, a style focused on intricate footwork.

Irish dance is characterized by intricate footwork, a willing dance partner, and the ability to count to at least three. According to Snyder, the traditional set dance typically involves four couples forming a square, with movement in and around the set. Each "figure" lasts about two to three minutes, requiring both coordination and rhythm.

The music, often played with instruments like fiddles or bagpipes, is central to the dance. Mark Thomas, another class organizer, shares, “Within any set, you’re going to have jigs, which are probably the most recognized form of Irish music.”

For some, Irish dance is more than just a hobby; it’s a way to connect to their heritage. Danielle Lohan, who began taking Irish dance classes six months ago, has dual citizenship in Ireland. She discovered the class through Facebook after getting her Irish citizenship. “When I got my citizenship, I thought, ‘What can I do in Baltimore to connect with my roots?’ That’s when I found this,” she said.

For others, it’s about building a sense of community. Clara Finnegan, president of the Emerald Isle Club, describes Irish dance as a perfect way to bring people together. “It’s a lot of exercise and a great place to socialize,” she says, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the dance community.

As Finnegan points out, Irish dance isn’t reserved for those with Irish heritage. “You don’t have to be Irish to do it,” she says. “You just have to have a love for Irish culture in your heart.”

Whether it’s a hobby to connect to one’s roots or simply a fun way to engage with the community, Irish dance remains an enduring part of Irish tradition, especially on St. Patrick’s Day.