Celebrating 40 years of house music, the 'Baltimore by Baltimore' festival returns to the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Food vendors, live music and festivals. It's already starting to feel like summer.

Baltimore by Baltimore Waterfront Music and Makers Festival returns on June 1st. The experience is a series of 5 all-day festivals.

This theme for the first event is “Baltimore’s in the House," celebrating 40 years of House music in the charm city. Producer Maya Gilmore is organizing the first show in this season's lineup.

"June is black music month. This year was 40 years of house music in Baltimore. House music originated in Chicago but it came to Baltimore and these Baltimore DJs were very pioneering in changing the music and giving it a little twist," said Gilmore.

The event is held every first Saturday from June 1st through October 5th at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

"It's for Baltimore by Baltimore. We've come together to bring all elements of our city together. It's a celebration," said Gilmore.

From noon to 8 p.m. people can check out local musicians, artists, food vendors, and creatives that showcase the diverse community of Baltimore.

Here's a look at the lineup for this year:

June 1: Produced by Maya Gilmore, multimedia producer, filmmaker and entrepreneur, the first festival will celebrate 40 years of House music in Charm City with, “Baltimore’s in the House.”

July 6: Produced by Baltimore-based clawhammer banjoist, Brad Kolodner, the festival will be a celebration of Baltimore’s vibrant acoustic roots music soundscape featuring fiddles and banjos, songwriters, instrumentalists and percussive dance along with square dancing.

Aug. 10: Produced by John Tyler, Founder of Baltimore’s Love Groove Festival, the festival is called “Groove in the City” and will focus on showcasing young performing and visual artists.

Sept. 7: Produced by CJay Philip of Dance and Bmore, the focus will be on intergenerational dance across Baltimore.

Oct. 5: Produced by Black Girls Vote and Baltimore Votes, the final festival is called “The Vibe is Vote.”

The 'Baltimore by Baltimore' festival series is free and open to the public. You can find more information about the events here.

