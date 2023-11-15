Catch the Bengals vs. Ravens Thursday night on WMAR

You can catch Thursday night's Ravens game on WMAR. The game starts at 8pm, but join us early for our Countdown to Kickoff pregame show.

Shawn Stepner will have one-on-one interviews with some Ravens and will stack the stats of the two starting quarterbacks. The pre-game show starts at 7:30pm.

And a programming note for those of you who would normally be tuning in for The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise on Thursday night. We will be airing those programs, in real-time, on our sub-channels.