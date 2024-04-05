Caring for a spouse with Alzheimer's, new data shows cases are on the rise

BALTIMORE — “We just grew up together. Joe was always there,” said Mary Bailey, a Baltimore resident.

Mary and Joseph Bailey have shared so many memories together over the past 6 decades, good and bad. In 2014, they lost their youngest son in a car accident, around the same time Joe was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

"He took Joe to all his doctor’s appointments for me. But when he had his accident, I had to start going, I started making his doctor's appointments," said Mary.

That’s when Mary stepped in as his caregiver. But in her eyes, Joe is just her partner, the love of her life.

“He’ll tell you he’s not sick. Because he’s not sick. That’s what Dr. Wilson says because he’s not having any pain,” said Mary.

Baltimore City has one the highest dementia rates in the country for people aged 65 and older.

“He’s very personable. You can talk to him. You would never realize that anything was wrong. That’s why it took us a little time to realize something was wrong,” said Mary.

Joe loses track of small details but Mary is grateful that the disease hasn’t led him to wander off, forget his children or forget her.

“He’s good to me so I try to be good to him. In my fantasy, they’re going to get a cure in his lifetime. That’s my fantasy,” said Mary.

Mary regularly attends support groups and local efforts that raises money for research.

The Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is hosting their 16th annual memory ball dancing stars on Saturday, April 6.

Volunteers partner with professional dancers to show off their best moves – all while raising money for a good cause.

“I can’t image forgetting who your loved ones are and the people who are the most important in your life and the significance that they play,” said Kelly Shanahan, a memory ball participant.

The money go towards support services for families, risk-reduction outreach and medical research.

“When you think of this being about your brain and memories, that’s just your core of every person, relationship, your whole existence. To think of a time where you wouldn’t have that anymore, it seems so important we have to find treatment and cures,” said Ellen Torres, Memory Ball Development Director.

Click here for event and donation information.