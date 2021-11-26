Businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday this weekend

BALTIMORE — Show love and shop local. It’s the message to customers as businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express 12 years ago to encourage people across the country to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

This year’s Small Business Saturday will provide a much needed boost for businesses that have struggled throughout the pandemic.

“No matter what type of business, small or big, I’m pretty sure every type of support that we can get for small businesses will help,” said Austin Sanchez, owner of Kilwins in Fells Point.

Signs could be seen throughout Fells Point where many businesses will be participating in Small Business Saturday.

John Krakauer says it’s more important than ever to shop local because of the impact the virus has had on businesses.

“I live here in Fells point and it’s known for their small mom and pop shops,” he said. “They all struggled [and] many of them closed because of COVID.”

Tamara Alibey is hoping Saturday and the holiday season will be a success for small businesses.

She said the support is needed.

“Small businesses are the lifeline of this economy,” she said.