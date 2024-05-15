Bromo Art Walk makes its way back to Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Bromo Arts District comes to life tomorrow with the return of their annual art walk.

From interactive art exhibits to live music, the free event showcases the most innovative artists in the city.

Families can visit over 30 different venues and explore work from over 100 artists. Some highlights include open mic poetry, Shakespearean trivia and cocktails, and live performances featuring groups like the Keur Khaleyi African Dance Co.

The free, self-guided tour is from 5-9 p.m.

Click here for a full list of all the venue locations.