Police to release the body worn camera footage of the shooting that claimed the life of 27-year-old man

BALTIMORE — Body camera video is expected to be released on Friday of a deadly shooting involving the Baltimore Police Department.

Police are planning to release the body worn camera footage at 1 p.m. at police headquarters.

Hunter Jessup was killed last week during a chase with officers. He was 27-years-old.

Family and friends of Jessup have been calling for the release of the body worn camera footage.

Police say they shot Jessup after he pointed a gun at them.

This took place back on Nov. 7 outside a home on Wilkens Avenue in Southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley says officers approached a group of men standing on the corner.

They believed one of them was armed. Police say Jessup ran.

As he ran, police say they chased him and almost tackled him. Jessup allegedly continued down Wilkens Avenue.

According to multiple officers, Jessup pulled out a handgun with an extended magazine and pointed it at officers.

Multiple officers shot at the man, hitting him multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

At a vigil, friends of Jessup say although he had a weapon, they say he was a good person.

They also say he was a smart and caring person.

Commissioner Worley says his officers were doing their job of ensuring the neighborhood was safe when they approached Jessup.

