BPD hopes to release more surveillance footage after 15-year-old high school student shot Monday

BALTIMORE, Md. — The children were napping inside the child care center on Caroline Street when Miriam Ray heard the gunshots.

"I heard three shots, And I got up, I went to the other room right here, looked out the window and I didn't see anything. I thought, 'Maybe it wasn't what I thought. Maybe it wasn't gunshots.' But yeah, it's very disturbing," Ray, the director of Fine Point Stay-n-Play, told WMAR-2 News.

It happened before 3:30 on Monday afternoon, right outside Dunbar High School. A 15-year-old student was shot; police told reporters that afternoon he was "fighting for his life" in the hospital.

He's expected to be okay now, but because of the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were notified. Police still haven't caught the person who pulled the trigger.

"And it doesn't just include the person that you did it to, it's the whole family," Andrea Allen, who lives nearby and heard the commotion on Monday, said. "It's the community because now you're changing the community that nobody wants to walk through, nobody wants to do anything. And then you got the retaliation part - 'well my buddy got killed or shot' or whatever. So it's more than just one person shooting somebody and walking away. It affects the community."

Baltimore Police believe this is the suspect, but it's difficult to make out what the person looks like in the blurry photo. Police say they do have additional surveillance footage and are working to release it publicly.

In a plea to the suspect on Monday, shortly after the shooting, Commissioner Richard Worley said, "Turn yourself in. We're going to find you. There's too much video, there's too many witnesses, we're going to find you. Do yourself a favor, turn yourself in, let us get you through the system, and get you the help that you need."

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting. It remains an active investigation. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can submit a tip online or call their 24-hour hotline at (866) 756-2587.