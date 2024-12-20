Black-Owned thrift shop owner with big personality goes viral on TikTok

BALTIMORE — A thrift store in Baltimore’s Old Town Mall is experiencing a surge in business, thanks to the power of TikTok. Cover Me C-Me LLC, owned by Angela Showell, has gone viral on the social media platform, bringing in new customers and creating a loyal following.

Angela Showell, a retired government worker, opened Cover Me C-Me LLC in July of this year, but it wasn’t until recently that the store began attracting attention beyond the local community. Showell describes the increase in customers as a "TikTok boom," a result of the store’s viral presence on the platform.

“Yeah, I was just scrolling TikTok, and I follow a lot of businesses, and this thrift store popped up on my feed. I saw a clip of the owner, and she seemed really sweet,” said Ashleigh Rawls, a customer visiting from North Carolina.

The store's appeal isn’t just about low prices, although everything in the store is affordably priced. One frequent customer, Cleo Taylor, was initially drawn to the store’s selection of items like leather jackets and jean jackets, which were priced at just $10. Taylor, who is also a TikTok creator, went on to make a video with Showell to promote the store.

“It’s like you’re at home. It just makes people feel loved and seen. You don’t feel like just a customer; you feel like you’re part of something bigger, supporting the community,” said Taylor.

The store’s success can also be attributed to Showell’s magnetic personality. Customers rave about her energy and the welcoming atmosphere she creates. “Everybody in here, what we do about TikTok we give them the TikTok what? Boom!” Showell said, referring to the store’s signature greeting.

Since the viral TikTok posts, Showell’s customer base has grown significantly. Just a few weeks ago, the store saw an average of five customers per day. Now, people are traveling from across the country to visit. “As the TikTok was going out, people were literally coming in the store just to come,” Showell said.

Customers appreciate more than just the affordability of the items. Many are drawn to thrifting as a sustainable and budget-friendly alternative to fast fashion. Jasmine Jeffrey, visiting from Memphis, explained, “I’m trying to get things that are better quality and not participate in fast fashion. There’s already stuff out here that’s good.”

Showell’s connection to the local community extends beyond the shop’s success. She has worked with homeless shelters to provide coats and has also taken part in efforts to clean up the Old Town Mall.

Cover Me C-Me LLC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. While the store’s location in the Old Town Mall can be tricky to find, it is situated across from Upscale Beauty Supply. With the continued success on TikTok, Showell hopes to keep the business booming and continue spreading the love to her customers.