Black Girls Cook program teaches skills, confidence, and cultural pride in the kitchen

HIGLANDTOWN — In a kitchen filled with laughter, spices, and sizzling pans, a group of young girls isn’t just learning to cook — they’re learning to lead.

Black Girls Cook, a hands-on culinary program in Baltimore, is whipping up far more than just recipes. The program empowers young girls with real-world cooking skills, creative expression, and cultural connection — all while giving them space to see themselves in the kitchen and beyond.

“A lot of it is about African Diaspora foods, and we’re also teaching them the history as well,” said Culinary Instructor Tellita Crawford, who’s been with the program for three years. “The girls are loving it.”

From perfecting knife skills to preparing dishes like jerk chicken and fried plantains, the girls are soaking in the flavors — and the meaning — of food that tells stories about where they come from.

For 11-year-old Cheyanne Brown, Black Girls Cook is an early step toward a lifelong dream.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity for me and other people to try out new skills — or if you have this type of skill, it helps to advance them,” she said.

Trinidy Hopkins, just 9 years old, already has her sights set on entrepreneurship.

“To open a restaurant and really just to make money — and for my recipes to keep going,” she said with a confident smile.

But beyond the kitchen techniques and business goals, the girls say what means the most is the representation they rarely find elsewhere.

“Usually I go to programs where I’m surrounded by more white kids and I’m the only Black kid,” Trinidy said. “So I love that feeling” — of being surrounded by other Black girls.

“It feels good just seeing especially Black girls all coming together just to cook,” added Cheyanne.

And leading the way is someone who looks just like them — Chef Tellita Crawford, whose passion for food and purpose is just as strong as the girls she mentors.

“It’s about learning and growing as women,” she said. “Especially with this industry — it’s a male-dominated industry. Us women, you know, Black women, have a part to play in this world as well — and we matter.”

Whether they grow up to be executive chefs, restaurant owners, or passionate home cooks, these girls are walking away with more than full stomachs. They’re leaving with pride, purpose, and the confidence to follow their dreams.

Nichole Mooney, Executive Director for Black Girls Cook, said she created this program for her love of cooking, the opportunity to eliminate food deserts, and promote nutrition. While the program is based in Miami and Baltimore, there will be only pop-ups.

Mooney said that due to funding cuts and a lack of donations, the program had to limit classes.

To learn more about Black Girls Cook, click here.