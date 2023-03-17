Black College Expo to give away free scholarships for aspiring students

BOWIE, Md. — Applying for colleges can be stressful. For many, the hardest part is waiting to hear the decision on whether or not you got into your dream school.

A college expo is looking to ease that stress by accepting students on the spot. On Saturday, over 50 colleges will be at Bowie State University to meet with prospective students and offer some scholarships right on the spot.

It's called the Black College Expo. An initiative to help further black scholars. The expo will be a one-stop shop where students can meet with colleges for information, apply to schools for free, and get a decision letter all in one day.

There are also scholarship opportunities and seminars for financial aid, entrepreneurship, and more. Organizers say all are welcome to attend they only ask that you bring copies of your transcript and prepare for a day of elevation.

“We are the information and resource hub for inner city communities around the country. We want to help students elevate their lives so they can achieve their dreams of being successful. This includes adult learners, who had to put their educational goals on hold to have a family or work a job to survive. We know that education is a game changer,” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.

The event will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Bowie State University from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information www.ncrfoundation.org [ncrfoundation.org] or call 877-427-4100 or email info@ncrfoundation.org.