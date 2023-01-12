COVID-19 Health emergency extended as doctors warn about surge in cases

BALTIMORE — Doctors gave an update on what they are calling a Tripledemic. A bit of good news, it looks like RSV cases that hospitalized most children are dropping, but the flu is peaking and COVID cases are rising.

On Wednesday nearly nine-hundred new cases were reported. The positivity rate fell below fourteen percent.

More than eight-hundred people are in the hospital with serious cases. Doctors say it's been a rough flu season, but it came two months earlier so they’re anticipating it will end earlier, but that's not that cases for COVID.

Doctors think we should brace for another surge, as a new sub variant called XBB 1.5 has developed. It appears to be the most transmissible strain of the virus, that's hospitalized many people.

Health experts say Maryland hospitals are running out of room, almost reaching their full capacity even here in Baltimore.

Doctors explained this new strain has caused the most break through cases, those who are vaccinated are getting COVID again, but with milder symptoms.

"Overall the main way to prevent infection right now is not so much the vaccine - it's thought of as a strategy to prevent severe COVID. The best way to prevent transmission is to wear facemasks in public in addition to if you're not feeling well, staying at home so you're not spreading," said

Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, MD, MHS Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The new variant caused the Biden administration to extend the COVID-19 public health emergency until April.

"It's not surprising that people are continuing to get infected, especially with newer subvariants emerging, but recognize the vaccine does not buy you that shield that we were hoping it would to prevent an infection," said Dr. Galiatsatos.

Additionally, anyone who believes they have COVID, doctors recommend at home testing. They say if you test positive, results are usually accurate.

Doctors also encourage people to try at home care first, but if your symptoms worsen or it becomes hard to breathe. They advise people to quickly go to the Emergency Room.

To order free COVID tests by mail click here.