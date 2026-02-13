Beyond the bouquet: where leftover flowers find a new home in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Valentine’s Day is big business for florists.

“We got a lot of stragglers coming in, a lot of men. So men do better. Place your order ASAP," said Austin McGarrity, owner of Electric Daisy Florist.

But for the shop in Bel Air, the real reward isn’t just in the sales. It’s in the smiles.

“The coolest thing about our small business is we actually donate all of our leftover flowers that we don't sell to local nursing homes in our community,” McGarrity said.

The donation program is deeply personal. Before opening her shop, McGarrity and her fiancé both worked in nursing homes, she at Lauren and he at Brightview. Their time there left a lasting impression.

“We know not everyone gets visited as much as they should,” she said. “As much as they need the visitation, we need it too because it makes me feel so good.”

The initiative is called Flowers for Anne, named in honor of her grandmother.

“She made everyone smile every day, and that’s what we do here,” McGarrity said. “We have a rule, no one is allowed to leave without a smile on their face. That’s how we roll.”

Electric Daisy is truly a family business. McGarrity’s grandfather, Bill, 83, is a familiar face at the shop and occasionally even makes deliveries.

“You might see him on a delivery if you get flowers with us,” she said. “He will talk to you and he will become your best friend.”

It was Grandpa Bill, parents and fiancé who encouraged her to open her own shop after she was laid off from another florist during the pandemic.

That leap blossomed into a thriving community-centered business.

Beyond everyday orders, Electric Daisy hosts monthly fundraisers and community events. This weekend, the shop is offering a Build-Your-Own Bouquet Bar.

“They can experiment with textures, designs, colors, glitter, you name it,” McGarrity said.

The DIY floral pop-up shop is Valentine's Day weekend, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CoffeeBar Bel Air on North Main Street.

As for Valentine’s trends?

“Oh my gosh, everybody loves pink,” she said. “They all want pink. Sometimes a lot of men want to get red, you know, to get the romance going.”

While roses may dominate the holiday, McGarrity says the true heart of her business lies in connection.