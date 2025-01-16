Behind the scenes: The challenges faced by Baltimore City firefighters during wind-driven fire

BALTIMORE — In a dramatic display of nature's fury, a wind-driven fire engulfed approximately two acres of land at Camp Small in Baltimore on Dec. 5, 2024, challenging the Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) and disrupting daily life in the area for several days.

The blaze, which started as a relatively controllable brush fire, quickly escalated as strong winds swept through the region. Chief James Wallace of the BCFD noted that the fire's rapid spread was exacerbated by dry conditions that had persisted for weeks leading up to the incident.

“It was a tough situation. As we were attacking the fire, it spread rapidly, affecting a significant amount of material in the area,” Chief Wallace explained. Shaun Preston, yardmaster at Baltimore City Parks and Recreation, reported flames soaring to at least 60 feet high, spreading swiftly from its origin, estimated to be in a 6-foot by 6-foot pile of material.

The fire not only threatened the surrounding environment but also posed a risk to two major Baltimore Gas and Electric (BG&E) substations located on the Camp Small property. The embers did not compromise the stations, sparing the electrical infrastructure from damage. “We had to think about the electric poles nearby. Had we lost those, it could have created a much more serious situation,” stated Chief Wallace.

The fire prompted significant community disruption, leading to the closure of schools, light rail stops, and rerouted traffic. In response, approximately 100 first responders were deployed to the scene, working in collaboration with mutual aid partners. Many of those responders were tasked with containing the main fire, while others extinguished smaller fires that sparked in surrounding areas.

With resources stretched, Chief Wallace highlighted the importance of timely coordination: “We needed resources that weren’t committed to the main incident and could get to those smaller fires quickly and without interruption.”

Despite raging for two days, Chief Wallace confirmed that the Camp Small fire could have been much worse. The combination of strategic tactics, timing, and teamwork among responders played a crucial role in keeping the fire contained.

The economic impact of the fire was significant, with Preston estimating a loss of around 20,000 tons of material. While some lower-value logs may be repurposed into mulch, the destruction of higher-value products represents a considerable loss for the Parks and Recreation Department.

As wildfires continue to devastate parts of California, Chief Wallace expressed solidarity with firefighters facing similar challenges on the West Coast. “We’re all a family; we’re all part of a community,” he said, emphasizing the relentless efforts of firefighters combating extreme conditions. “They’re working around the clock against tremendous odds, and they’re in our thoughts and prayers.”

Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the Camp Small fire, with Chief Wallace noting that preliminary findings indicate no malicious intent behind its ignition.

The community remains alert as the investigation progresses, hopeful for answers but grateful for the swift response of their local fire department.