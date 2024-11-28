Bea Gaddy Family Center brings back Thanksgiving tradition at Patterson Park Recreation Center

BALTIMORE — Thanksgiving traditions hold deep meaning for many families, and this year, the Bea Gaddy Family Center is excited to uphold its cherished holiday event. Just 30 days before Thanksgiving, the center secured a new location and is back to serve the community.

The center reportedly plans to distribute thousands of meals to families in need, reinforcing its commitment to community support.

Cynthia Brooks, Executive Director of the Bea Gaddy Family Center and daughter of founding member Bea Gaddy, shared her enthusiasm: “We’re in here setting up and getting ready for the madness that is Thanksgiving.”

After being unable to serve the community at Patterson Park last year, the center’s return comes as a relief to many.

“We’re back,” said Brooks, emphasizing the importance of their presence in the community this holiday season.

As volunteers fill the center with boxes of food, excitement builds for what promises to be a significant outreach effort. Volunteer Philip Goodwin added, “We have so much food. We have a 26-foot refrigerator full of pan food.”

However, Brooks expressed concern that many community members might not be aware of their return. “A lot of people may not know that we’re back, so we’re not planning for real big numbers here, but we have real big numbers of food that’s going out.”

This year, the meal distribution will not only take place at Patterson Park but also at the temporary Cherry Hill location, which they utilized last year.

Brooks acknowledged that their absence from Patterson Park may affect turnout, especially for community members who faced language barriers and could not learn about the location change.

“People depended on us being here, and we let them down,” she said.

The demand for food assistance has surged, while donations have dwindled, particularly due to last year’s lengthy closure of the park for necessary repairs. Goodwin noted,

“People are hurting in our community,” highlighting the challenges they face in fundraising and providing food for those in need.

Last year, the Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner relocated to the Middle Branch Fitness Center in Cherry Hill, successfully serving 1,500 people. However, the increased transportation and operational costs posed significant challenges, costing an additional $10,000.

Despite these obstacles, Brooks remains committed to continuing her mother’s legacy, expressing gratitude for community support. “I’m thankful for the big store and having to support my city and my mayor... I’m thankful,” she stated.

The holiday meals will be available at the Patterson Park Recreation Center and the American Legion Northeastern Post 285 from 9 AM to 3 PM, offering hope and sustenance to those in need this Thanksgiving.