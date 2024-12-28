Baltimore's community bike event brings residents together in celebration of unity

BALTIMORE — The streets of Baltimore City were illuminated not just by lights but by the vibrant energy of residents coming together for a shared purpose during a community bike ride on Friday evening. The event, organized by the Baltimore Bike Party, aimed to foster unity among the city's diverse population, encouraging participation regardless of race, religion, or celebration.

Ellen Sheridan, a Baltimore resident, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I think it shows the best of Baltimore, the variety of people here, the getting to see the city from a different perspective although we cycle in the city a lot.”

The atmosphere drew hundreds of participants, including cyclists, skaters, and joggers, showcasing the spectrum of ages and backgrounds in Baltimore. This year-end event dovetails with the holiday season, a time when many are reminded of the importance of community.

Bambi Fisher, another resident, remarked on the significance of the gathering: “I like that everybody is coming together, with us, raise the positivity, stop the killing… all of that, wheels up guns down.”

As cyclists took over the streets adorned with festive decorations, participants showcased their creativity, with some riding bikes adorned with Christmas trees and twinkling lights, while others displayed their unique styles. Dice None shared his experience, noting, “I take some of their designs, I be like oo I like that and if it works, it works, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

The ride was a celebration of not only cycling but also creativity and connection. Loren Simpson highlighted an amusing sight: “There’s a guy who has a rickshaw that has DJ equipment in it and he’s got a guy pedaling him, and they’re playing music.”

The event served as a reminder of the connections fostered through shared interests, especially during the holidays when some may feel isolated. “It reminds me of New York because I’m from New York, and so it just makes me feel like I can connect with many people who love bikes,” said None.

With an aim to close out the year on a high note, the bike ride emphasized the themes of community and fellowship. Simpson added, “It’s a theme that actually goes with a lot of personal stuff I got going on right now with having that sense of community.”

New friendships blossomed throughout the evening, illustrating how the cycling community acts as a supportive network. Sheridan noted, “Well our friend Lisa is here, Karen is here, and our friend who we just met, and that’s the really cool thing about the cycling community, is it’s a community.”

As 34th Street thrived with laughter and excitement, participants of all ages—from toddlers to seniors—came together for this monthly tradition that occurs every last Friday. For more information on upcoming events, click here.