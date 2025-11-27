Baltimore thanksgiving tradition lives on despite year of high need and less resources

BALTIMORE — Every year, Cynthia Brooks has a lot on her plate every year. But this year, it was more than most.

“While we struggled [in the past], we didn’t struggle as hard as we did this year,"Brooks said. "Every food pantry struggled."

It is always a feat carrying the weight of her mother Bea Gaddy’s legacy, but this year was marked with more need, with less resources.

A historically long government shutdown put strain on non-profits on both sides, their funding and community need.

Brooks says earlier this month, they considering canceling the holiday meal ahead of its 44th anniversary.

“I had to keep going because she kept going. I’m honoring her by just sticking in there and just putting my head down and looking forward,” Brooks said.

In the end, it all came together, with the turkey, ham and all the fixings for those who may not have another place to be. A tradition saved, so Ericka Jackson and her 5-year-old son Miles can start one of their own.

“The same people in my family that used to cook and things like that don't cook anymore due to illness,” she said. “So, I love it. Very welcoming. I like the fact that they have so many people working and the fact that people come to you as if you're in a restaurant. They serve you. They welcome you. I will definitely be back.”

The goal was to serve 50,000 meals whether at their table or to-go at a new location this year, the American Legion Post 285, a move made to accommodate an older population.

Brooks said it was all made possible by the generous people from across the state and beyond, with some volunteers coming from as far as the west coast.

Gina Shipp returned for her third year of volunteering.

“I think it's wonderful,” she said. “I myself am unemployed, so I can't donate money, but I can give my time.”

“There's nothing better than helping those who cannot, or are falling behind and everyone should do it,” volunteer Kim England said.

