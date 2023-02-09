Baltimore students set to travel abroad during spring break to gain life skills

BALTIMORE — B More Global, is a nonprofit committed to providing Baltimore’s students access to educational experiences abroad.

Student participants engage in a year of culturally-rich extracurricular programming culminating in a supported study abroad opportunity to create a lifelong skill of connecting with various cultures and promoting the significance of diversity and inclusion.

Many students engaged in the program become change makers in their communities and are able to see life outside of the city.

Currently, the organization is partnering with Academy for College and Career Exploration and Patterson Park Public Charter school to take twenty middle school students to Ecuador and six high school students to Costa Rica over spring break.

These students will spend about a week oversea's to gain knowledge about different cultures and gain valuable communication skills.

"I'm excited for this opportunity. A lot of kids in the city don't have the means to travel, so I'm happy some of us can do this and hopefully gain skills to help us start a great career," said Middle School student, Sophia Villa Amaya.

This program is free for students, but it’s based on the amount of funding available. According to the nonprofit, they subsidize the cost for a certain number of students, given they meet eligibility criteria and are categorized as “economically disadvantaged”.

"I love doing this. I think this program changes the perception of Baltimore students and allows them to see they can go on to do great things in this world," said Kimberly Coleman, volunteer at B More Global.

Anyone interested in learning more should visit www.bmoreglobal.org/curriculum