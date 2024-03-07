Baltimore street artist is hoping to spread positivity with his wire sculptures

BALTIMORE — A street artist in Baltimore is doing his part to spread positivity in the city.

He’s also doing it in an unorthodox way. That artist is Reed Bmore.

If you drive around the city a lot, there’s a good chance you may have seen some of his artwork hanging from traffic lights.

Near one intersection of West Lombard Street in West Baltimore, you will spot a wire sculpture hanging from one of the traffic lights.

“It’s eliciting towards a kid reading a space book, and I guess his imagination coming to life," said Reed Bmore.

Throughout the city, you will see other wire sculptures at different intersections.

“I feel like I found a good balance between helping represent myself, but also represent the area my artwork stands in," said Reed Bmore.

Bmore came to Baltimore 10 years ago to study at MICA. He fell in love with the city. For over a decade, he has been putting up his artwork. Each piece has a special meaning. Near N. Fulton and Edmondosn Avenue, you’ll see a sculpture that depicts a child playing with beach toys, surrounded by beach balls and dilapidated sandcastles," said Bmore.

“And that’s just so more so of an interpretation of the neighborhood and the resurgence of the next generation what we have to do," said Bmore.

Bmore admits he didn’t get permission from the city, but says they haven’t taken his artwork down in awhile. He is hoping to continue to spread positivity as long as he can.

“And I feel like what my goal is kind of learn as much as I can and bring that knowledge back to Baltimore to keep it weird, keep it living and just spread the expression. It is what it is," said Bmore.

And you may wonder how does Bmore hang up his art on the traffic lights.

He tells me he uses a series of ladders to climb up hang them up.

He tells me he does this at 3 a.m.

